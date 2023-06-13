Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service's whale watching regulations

Updated June 13 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:00pm
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service [NPWS] with the annual whale migration season in full swing along the South Coast reminds all boating enthusiasts, on the water, to respectfully watch these creatures from afar.

