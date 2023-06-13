The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service [NPWS] with the annual whale migration season in full swing along the South Coast reminds all boating enthusiasts, on the water, to respectfully watch these creatures from afar.
NPWS Area Manager Jo Issaverdis said this reminder comes after an incident where a small boat purposely approached a whale off Burrewarra Point, north of Broulee.
"While we are looking into this incident, our key message is one of education and awareness," Ms Issaverdis said.
"We urge boaties, surfers, swimmers and everyone on the water to please give the whales space, and stay at least 100 meters away in all directions.
"This rule is in place to keep both the whales safe and the community safe."
Ms Issaverdis said people need to remember that whales are wild animals.
"Adult humpbacks can weigh up to 35 tonnes and if frightened or threatened, can cause serious damage to vessels, passengers and swimmers," she said.
"We understand why people want to get a closer look at these majestic creatures, but the reality is that interfering with the whale migration and getting too close is risky and unsafe for all.
"There are so many great vantage points from the coast where people can watch one of world's great migrations, and with more than 35,000 humpbacks expected to pass the coast this season, you guaranteed to see some."
Under the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Regulation 2017 all watercraft, including boats, surfboards, surf skis and kayaks must stay at least 100 meters from a whale, and at least 300 meters if a calf is present.
Restrictions also apply to swimmers, snorkellers, divers and those in the water, who must stay at least 30 metres from a whale. There are also restrictions for aircraft, including drones.
Humpback Whales, from May to November each year, make the annual migration from Antarctic waters to Queensland to calve, while Southern Right Whales tend to stay in NSW's protected bays and beaches to nurture their young.
For more information on approach distances, please visit the NSW Environment website.
For information on whale watching vantage points along the South Coast's National Parks and Reserves, visit the NPWS website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.