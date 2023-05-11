The Moruya Sharks have withdrawn their first grade and reserve grade teams from the Group 16 league competition.
It comes after the first grade team forfeited in rounds one and four of the 2023 season due to injury.
Group 16 Rugby League chairman Allan Wilton says the news is disappointing for players, the community and the hard-working volunteers of the club.
The Sharks first grade team was led by former Batemans Bay Tigers player Mick Elliot, who joined the club to coach in late 2022.
"We hope they can regroup and reform next year," he said, "the Moruya community loves their footy, so it is very disappointing," Mr Wilton said.
"In speaking with the Moruya club, they are showing every indication that they will work hard and regroup."
Mr Wilton said the withdrawal was caused by a number of reasons including injury.
"The club also indicated they were struggling for first grade quality players."
In round two, the Sharks defeated the Narooma Devils 24-20 after prop Chris O'Meley landed a try late in the second half. Their round three match saw them lose to the Bay Tigers at Mackay Park.
The Sharks' under 18s team will continue to play this season and are expected to face the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs on Sunday, May 14.
"The under 18s remain in the competition. They are our future [first grade] players and Group 16 will continue supporting the team this season."
Mr Wilton said every player in the competition is valuable, and that neighbouring clubs would likely welcome Sharks players keen to see the season out while the Moruya outfit gets back on its feet.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
