However, if it weren't for her move into the heart of Murramarang National Park, she wouldn't have been National Forest Campaign Coordinator for The Wilderness Society, she would never have become involved with Forests Alive, the Great Eastern Ranges or Western Australian environmental protection charity Gondwana Link. If not for all of these, she wouldn't have been named WILD Magazine's 2001 Environmentalist of the Year and she definitely wouldn't have been named one of 20 'global wilderness visionaries' by the World Wilderness Congress in 2010.