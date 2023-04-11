Sandy Brown, 5, was Mr Independent, accepting help from no one he earned himself second place by paddling out by himself, catching the waves and standing up in control. Safety officer Belinda Weston was close by in case help was needed. Not sure how his fins weren't stuck in the sandbar as he glided through the ankle deep water. Mali Brown was up quick with a smile stretching from ear to ear as she battled it out with her younger brother for the points. Lilah Lawrence was at home in the breakers as she sailed past Simon Brown giving him a high 5 as she passed. Ayla Hoar had eyes on the bombs out the back, she made the connection on one and ended up halfway to Carter's headland. Ayla caught some of her biggest waves to date, with style most of us adults would envy. Lucas Heinemann came first in the final with some big running right handers trimming in control from top to bottom

