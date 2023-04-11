Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Dalmeny boardriders carve up tidy swells in sunshine

Updated April 11 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Dalmeny Boardriders were gifted "waves all day" for their most recent surf session at Bar Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.