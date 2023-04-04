Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Golf day turns into biggest annual fundraiser for Marine Rescue Batemans Bay

Updated April 4 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left: Unit Commander Rod Ingamells, Marine Rescue director Glenn Felkin, Mark Melrose, MP Fiona Philips, Belinda Smith, NSW Zone Commander Mike Hammond, First Aid Trainer Tom Cordukes, and Club Catalina's Director of Golf Operations Rod Booth. Picture supplied
From left: Unit Commander Rod Ingamells, Marine Rescue director Glenn Felkin, Mark Melrose, MP Fiona Philips, Belinda Smith, NSW Zone Commander Mike Hammond, First Aid Trainer Tom Cordukes, and Club Catalina's Director of Golf Operations Rod Booth. Picture supplied

Marine Rescue's inaugural Charity Golf Day on Friday, March 31 was a hit for skippers, golfers and businesses alike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.