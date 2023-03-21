Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Labor's $59 million promise will foster Landcare growth on south coast

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:53pm
Picture: Eurobodalla Shire Council

Labor's $59 million promise to Landcare NSW means the environmental group could attract more volunteers and foster new subsidiaries to help regenerate the bushfire-ravaged South Coast.

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

