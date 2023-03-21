Labor's $59 million promise to Landcare NSW means the environmental group could attract more volunteers and foster new subsidiaries to help regenerate the bushfire-ravaged South Coast.
If elected on March 25, the Minns Labor government will provide $59 million to grassroots organisation Landcare over the next four years. The funding trumps the $24 million committed by the Berejiklian government in 2019.
For the Eurobodalla and Far South Coast Landcare groups, the funding would help guide new, smaller groups by creating paid coordinator positions.
Jean Bentley is the Programs Manager for the Far South Coast Landcare Association which has 23 smaller groups under its belt. Jean is confident that more coordinator roles will streamline Landcare for the region.
"Right now, coordinator funding gives us 9 hours a week which is just not enough. A coordinator could not run decent programs in 9 hours. The new funding will give us 3 days a week," she said.
Ms Bentley was recently approached by two Bemboka locals at a Landcare event who wanted to start a new volunteer group dedicated to the Bemboka Reserve. "A permanent coordinator could foster these new groups, meaning Landcare can continue growing."
READ MORE:
John Carter, the volunteer chair of the Far South Coast branch is noticing a surge in volunteers in his community.
"We have noticed there is a lot more energy now and people just want to get out and about," Mr Carter said.
Mr Carter said that many grassroots groups, not just Landcare, were "smashed" by COVID.
"We have had to rebuild our base of volunteers."
The branch's 2023 annual meeting drew the biggest crowd they had seen since the pandemic began.
Currently, Landcare attracts approximately 250 volunteers every year. Many of these volunteers aren't just planting trees to regenerate native growth, they are also sharing ideas and knowledge in workshops and impromptu classes.
The funding could also enable Landcare to work more closely with Yuin First Nations people and employ at least 13 Indigenous coordinators.
"Landcare is not just about planting trees, its about connecting communities."
Landcare NSW leads 60,000 local groups and has worked to restore and care for ecosystems for the past 34 years.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.