A state election is looming and as March 25 draws closer, here's what you need to know on how to vote.
It is compulsory to vote in all federal, state and local government elections if you are an eligible voter - that is, an Australian citizen over 18 years old.
Pre-polling centres will be open until Friday, March 24. On election day, booths will be open from 8am until polls close at 6pm.
The following locations are open for pre-polling:
Batemans Bay Community Centre: Mon - Wed: 8:30am - 5:30pm, Thu: 8:30am - 8:00pm, Fri: 8:30am - 6:00pm, Sat: 9:00am - 6:00pm
Moruya Mechanics Institute: Mon - Wed: 8:30am - 5:30pm, Thu: 8:30am - 8:00pm, Fri: 8:30am - 6:00pm, Sat: 9:00am - 6:00pm
Narooma Sports and Leisure Centre: Mon - Wed: 8:30am - 5:30pm, Thu: 8:30am - 8:00pm, Fri: 8:30am - 6:00pm, Sat: 9:00am - 6:00pm
Explore the map below to find your closest polling booth and early voting centres in the Bega electorate.
For other details such as accessibility at each location, click here
Click the menu button at the top left corner of the below map to switch between pre-poll and election day voting locations.
Seven candidates will contest the state election in the Bega electorate, following confirmation of the ballot draw.
In order as they will appear on the ballot come March 25, the candidates for Bega are:
Debra Abbott, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party
Greg White, Legalise Cannabis Party
Cathy Griff, Greens
Karin Geiselhart, Sustainable Australia Party
Jeffrey Hawkins, Independent
Russell Fitzpatrick, Liberal Party
Michael Holland, Labor Party
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.