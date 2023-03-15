Child dies after being struck by ride-on mower on south coast

A three-year-old child has died after being taken to Pambula District Hospital with severe injuries.
Police said that just after 12.30pm on Saturday, March 11, officers attached to South Coast Police District responded to Pambula District Hospital, after a child was brought in with severe injuries.
"The three-year-old child - who had reportedly been struck by a ride-on lawn mower - was treated before being declared deceased," a police spokesperson said.
READ MORE:
Police said crime scenes had been established at the Pambula District Hospital and at South Pambula where the incident took place, as inquiries continue.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.