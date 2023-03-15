Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Child dies after being struck by ride-on mower at South Pambula

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 1:12pm
Child dies after being struck by ride-on mower on south coast

A three-year-old child has died after being taken to Pambula District Hospital with severe injuries.

