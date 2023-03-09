Dr Michael Holland is hopeful that the March 25 election will establish a fiscally responsible Labor government and signal an end to keeping the Liberal government "accountable."
Dr Holland was elected MP for Bega in February 2022, surpassing Liberal Party candidate Fiona Kotvojs by 2000 votes. It was the first time in 19 years that Bega had seen a Labor candidate take the lead.
"Integrity in government I think is one of the main reasons that I was selected last year. It reached a point where people were very disillusioned," Dr Holland said.
A sea change with a purpose
Dr Holland moved to the Eurobodalla with his wife Lyn and five daughters when a specialist position became vacant at Moruya Hospital in 2003. He was already familiar with the area from regularly holidaying at Kioloa with his family.
Before the sea change, he trained in Newcastle, Sydney and London where he specialised in obstetrics and gynaecology.
"There was a presumption that if you were the smartest in the class, you would study medicine. But it was more than that for me. I have always had an interest in biology and natural history which led me to medicine. And luckily I have what they call the 'bedside manner'."
But what led him to specialise in women's health?
"I gained a lot of experience in obstetrics as an intern. I had some amazing role models and mentors. But there were also doctors who I looked at and thought: 'I can do better'.
"Being a doctor means really caring for people. People can tell very quickly if you don't care.
"It's an extremely rewarding profession."
Transitioning into politics
Dr Holland admits he is still asked why he gave up his role as an obstetrician. He said there was a time when the Bega electorate had a "sustainable" local health service, but things turned when a group of GPs in Batemans Bay resigned from dissatisfaction with the health system.
"It got to a point where I couldn't fix things clinically anymore. I had to fix things politically."
One of the last straws was learning that the Eurobodalla had the highest number of births outside the region in local health history. He predicts this was due to poor staff ratios, high pressure on a small number of GPs and minimal support from NSW Health.
Dr Holland recognised that fixing the health crisis in the Eurobodalla was key to tackling education, housing, unemployment and mental health.
Looking back on a year in opposition
As a Labor MP in a Liberal government, Dr Holland dedicated his year in parliament to advocating for his electorate and keeping the coalition accountable.
"As the election comes closer, the government will make more commitments to the Bega electorate because they want to win the seat back and they see me as a successful representative."
Throughout 2022, he pressured the NSW government to provide more staffing in Moruya Hospital, highlighted the major risk in closing gynaecological oncology services in the ACT and pushed to begin construction on the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital.
"I have advocated for emergency health services, mental health services, aged care, transport, housing and education. In government, I express the sentiment of what our community needs," Dr Holland said.
According to pre-election surveys from ACM, integrity in government, cost of living and health are the three biggest concerns for people living in the Bega electorate. So, how does Dr Holland respond to these issues?
Cost of living
"Cost of living is really a spiral.
"The cost of houses and rent, rising interest rates, rising energy bills and rates and cost of transport is all contributing to the housing and homelessness crisis."
Dr Holland is frustrated that the privatisation of services, which he said results in monopolisation and higher prices, is a key factor in the rising cost of living in the Bega electorate.
Integrity in government
"People want to see someone who is honest and transparent. These values are similar to that of a doctor."
Dr Holland likens his political work to his previous career: "As a doctor, when people present with a problem we check history, complete examinations and we provide the correct treatment. In office, I take the same approach.
"I was voted in on the basis of integrity, transparency and accountability of government. Many people saw my vote as a personal vote because they know who I am and what I stand for, and I'm also aware that some votes were a protest vote against the current government," Dr Holland said.
"I will continue to uphold that integrity this year. I think people are aware that if they don't vote for me, they are voting for another Perrottet government."
Health
"I am continually getting feedback from nurses, midwives and medical specialists about what's needed in this electorate. We need to improve our physical and mental health services and this stems from primary care.
"We have to work with the Federal government to fix this."
Dr Holland is satisfied with the level of services that the Liberal government has committed to the new hospital but is anxious about the transition: "Work has to start now for recruitment. You don't just open the doors with level four services - there needs to be a transition phase."
His position on the planning committee for the new hospital meant he was able to provide Aboriginal mothers the option to birth on country.
"The maternity ward was going to be built on the first floor but the proposal for Aboriginal women to birth on country meant we brought the maternity ward to the ground floor."
Dr Holland is also concerned that despite being six years old, Bega's South East Regional Hospital is still not fully functional.
"I know our area and what is needed to improve health in the Eurobodalla. When I was practicing, about 25 per cent of my patients came from the Bega district so I am well aware of the health issues across the area."
Why should Bega vote for Dr Holland?
"We are not going to be a high-spending government, we are fiscally responsible."
"I was once told that you don't get elected by fixing things, you get elected by building things. But I want to turn that around. I am focused on improving services, rather than building something that doesn't work.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
