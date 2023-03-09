Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Historical Moruya Granite Quarry supplied Sydney Harbour Bridge pylons

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated March 10 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:45am
Dispersed in memorials throughout Sydney and coating the pylons of the Sydney Harbour Bridge are blocks of granite quarried from a site near Moruya.

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

