A youth residential rehabilitation facility has opened in East Lynne.
The new Mission Australia Walawaani centre is a 10-bed residential rehabilitation facility spread over 17 acres providing a 12-week holistic program for young people aged 16 to 24 overcoming drug and alcohol addictions.
The program provides an individual support plan, residential living skills, individual and group counselling, education and sports and recreation programs.
Walawaani was officially opened by Mission Australia's patron and the Governor-General of Australia, His Excellency General David Hurley, Mission Australia's CEO Sharon Callister and Chair Ian Hammond at a ceremony on February 24.
The facility was modelled off a successful program at Triple Care Farm in NSW's Southern Highlands that Mission Australia has been running for 40 years.
Michael is a graduate of the Southern Highlands program whose story was shared at the opening of the Walawaani centre.
He said if it weren't for the program, he would be in jail or dead.
"The farm makes you feel like you are someone. You can change," he told Mission Australia staff.
Mr Hurley said that was a statement of hope.
"Hope is a huge thing in anyone's life. This is that space," he said.
"Yes we are opening a new facility... but it is more than that. It is demonstrating the warmest heart of care."
Mission Australia's CEO Sharon Callister said young people needed a safe place to recover from addictions when they were ready to receive support.
"When a young person experiencing illicit drug or alcohol abuse is motivated to seek change, appropriate rehabilitation facilities like Walawaani must be available," she said.
"We know that young people have the capacity to make sustained, positive changes in their lives when they're given access to supports they need, when they need them.
"Unfortunately, there is a critical shortage of residential rehabilitation facilities geared toward young people in Australia.
"There is a growing demand for such services, and we hope these service models can be expanded to other locations, including in rural, remote, and regional areas."
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said south coast locals shouldn't have to travel far for good care.
"This will make a real difference to young people's lives across the region," she said.
The new centre offers young people withdrawal, rehabilitation and aftercare programs and received its first residents earlier in February. More participants arrive in late February.
Thanks to Mission Australia's partnership with the Sir David Martin Foundation, everyone completing the program will be offered six months of aftercare support as they transition back into the community.
This involves a Mission Australia Aftercare Worker keeping in touch with the young person while offering practical advice and mentoring, giving young people the best chance to maintain the positive changes they have made and avoid the cycle of addiction.
The centre was named after the Dhurga word Walawaani which means "we hope you had a safe journey here" or "we hope you have a safe journey home".
"This wonderful new facility will provide the young people with the support they need, when and where they need it," Ms Callister said.
The Commonwealth Department of Health provided $8 million in funding from the Community Health and Hospitals Program to purchase the facility, which was formerly an eco-retreat.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
