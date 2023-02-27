Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Former Eurobodalla mayor Liz Innes sentenced over cannabis charges

Updated February 27 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 1:36pm
Former Eurobodalla mayor Liz Innes leaving Batemans Bay Local Court on February 27 after sentencing for the cultivation of cannabis.

Former Eurobodalla Shire Council mayor Liz Innes has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug cultivation charges for 76 cannabis plants found at her Runnyford property.

