Three surfers rescue drowning family at Malua Bay

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 11:53am
Malua Bay heroes Lincoln Dell (left) and Daniel Hall (right) at the beach where the incident occurred. Picture by James Tugwell.

Two teenagers have started a rescue operation that saved a young Vietnamese family from a drowning tragedy on the south coast.

