Eurobodalla Community Noticeboard: Bodalla labyrinth walk March 26

Community chaplain Reverend Karen Paull is holding a labyrinth in Bodalla on Tuesday, March 26, 3-4pm, at the Bodalla Anglican Church. A labyrinth is a path to the centre where people tend to stop and reflect, then walk out following the path. It is a quietening and contemplative practice used across the world for about 4000 years. It is not restricted to any particular faith although some ancient ones are found in church. A labyrinth can be walked alone or as a group. Reverend Paull is hosting monthly group ones on the fourth Tuesday of the month. She does them with Jan Ryan who has many skills to augment the experience. The group walks in silence with the opportunity to debrief afterwards. Reverend Paull and a team also host weekly Wellbeing Walks along the Narooma foreshore meeting at 10am on Tuesdays at the Rotary Park shelters. Both events are free. Please contact Reverend Paull on 0400299751 or KarenP@cruc.org.au for initial registration for either event.