Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Repurposing for Resilience is reducing landfill, saving emissions

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 15 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben and Jay working on a computer numeric control (CNC) machine, Picture supplied

Repurposing for Resilience (RfR) Eurobodalla is on a mission to reduce the amount of solar and e-waste on the NSW Far South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.