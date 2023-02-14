Repurposing for Resilience (RfR) Eurobodalla is on a mission to reduce the amount of solar and e-waste on the NSW Far South Coast.
Established in 2022, the not-for-profit supported by WWF Australia has several lines of activity.
It is working to extend the life of solar panels, as well as to repurpose them and associated waste such as packaging, inverters, racking and batteries.
It is also looking to address the lack of electrical trade training in the region.
RfR is working with Eurobodalla Shire Council's waste management team to prevent solar panels prematurely leaving the cycle and going into landfill or to expensive industrial processing outside of NSW.
RfR's Lisa Cornthwaite said one focus is establishing a solar panel drop-off and collection point for the shire's residents at Moruya Transfer Station.
RfR will clean the panels, visually inspect them for damage and use a field test unit to compare them against the manufacturer's specifications so they can give them a warranty.
"By testing and selling with a warranty we are encouraging consumer confidence in second-hand panels," Ms Cornthwaite said.
She expects the facility will be operational by the second quarter of 2023.
Another part of RfR's work is dealing with the "shocking amount of packaging'" in the industry.
Even today solar panels are still sometimes individually wrapped, put together and strapped, plastic wrapped, put on pallets and wrapped again.
More generally, "tiny pieces of electrical equipment come in huge packages so we are trying to reuse and repurpose that", Ms Cornthwaite said.
To date RfR has made ornaments from fluorescent light fittings destined for landfill, mannequins from foam packaging, jewellery boxes from pallets, solar panel USB charge tables and is currently building a solar-powered community trailer.
As an electrical apprentice making a weekly six-hour return trip to Canberra for training, Ms Cornthwaite is most excited by RfR's plans to bring training to the local area.
Currently apprentices must travel to Sydney, Canberra or TAFE Nowra.
RfR has partnered with NECA Training to offer Certificate III in Electrotechnology in the Eurobodalla this year on a weekly basis from Tuross.
Training is expected to commence in July and employers, existing apprentices and those wishing to start an apprenticeship are encouraged to register for an information session at Moruya Golf Club on Thursday, February 23 from 5pm.
Registrations are essential so contact 0499 864 970 for more information.
