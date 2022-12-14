Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Walbunja Elder Bunja Smith calls on everyone to support any referendum on a Voice to Parliament

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
December 14 2022 - 2:30pm
A Walbunja Elder has welcomed the proposed Voice to Parliament, and called for all Australians to support any referendum on the topic.

