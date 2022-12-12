Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Cath Leach's online workshops with McKyus Levi created 'The Monsters of McKyus'

James Tugwell
James Tugwell
December 12 2022
14 year old McKyus Levi, author of 'The Monsters of McKyus'. Picture by Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

A highly-autistic Torres Strait Islander teenager has published his first children's book all with the help of a Narooma graphic designer.

