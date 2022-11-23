The future of Moruya Rodeo hangs in the balance, as Eurobodalla Shire Council considers whether to renew the event's operating licence.
At its Tuesday (November 22) meeting, council debated the rodeo licence.
Though the motion of the day was only to give public notice of council's intention to consider approving a further five year licence.
The long-standing event has reached the end of its regular five year licence, granted in 2017. The 2023 rodeo will be held under a 'holding over period' written into that agreement.
A petition calling for council to intervene at the rodeo, and remove certain events over perceived animal welfare concerns, was also on Tuesday's agenda.
Locals and advocates on both sides of the debate made their case at the pre-meeting public forum.
Moruya Rodeo president Andy Mehl told the council animal welfare was front of mind for the committee, and their rodeo always met requirements from both their sporting body and the state government.
"As a committee with a small number of members, we put a huge effort into our local committee, priding ourselves on our event," he said.
"As a member of the ABCRA [Australian Bushman's Campdraft and Rodeo Association] we adhere to the rules and regulations.
"Hiring stock from accredited stock contractors recognised by the ABCRA; also hiring judges, chute boss, pickup men, rodeo protection athletes - which are all accredited by the ABCRA.
"Stock that comes to our rodeo needs to be the right age, in good condition; a nominated veterinary surgeon is on call for the day; the arena surface is prepared to a proper standard; the yard and loading facilities are built to the highest standard for the safety of livestock and people."
Mr Mehl also presented correspondence from Moruya vet Janelle Dunkley, who has overseen the rodeo since 2013.
The letter outlined the vet's positive impression of the rodeo - that the local veterinary team had 'always been impressed with the care and condition of animals and their welfare'.
It went on to say that during Ms Dunkley's tenure, there were no animal injuries which required vet attendance.
The petition in question called for council to 'require the removal of the calf-roping event'. As per the ABCRA, today's terminology is a 'rope and tie' event.
Petitioners asked council to 'take whatever action is necessary' under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1979.
The petition went on to request 'necessary action will need to include the removal of those events within the rodeo that involve the imposition of pain upon any animal'.
In a deputation to the public forum, Animal Liberation NSW regional campaign manager Lisa Ryan said welfare groups took issue with rodeos and existing regulations which govern them.
Ms Ryan wanted council to do more for animal welfare.
"Time is absolutely running out for rodeo events around the world - they're opposed strongly by every single animal welfare and animal protection organisation around the globe, and increasingly by the broad public," she said.
"The animal welfare laws that other speakers have referred to offer next to no protection for animals. The Code of Practice is outdated, it will be 35 years old next year, it has never been reviewed...
"Council's responsibility and accountability here must surely extend beyond signing a licence agreement and receipting an annual fee. It should be prioritised towards its community, and upholding what is mandatory state animal welfare legislation."
Councillors were split on the petition. Ultimately a motion to receive and note the petition was carried.
Councillors voted unanimously to issue public notice of intent to consider issuing a further 5 year licence.
The public notice will go up 'as soon as practical', according to the motion. It will remain open for public feedback until January 31 - a period longer than the standard 28 days.
At the end of the notification period, the licence will come back to council for final discussions.
