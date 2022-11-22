An earthquake has struck just off the coast of southern NSW.
Government agency Geoscience Australia recorded the 3.2 magnitude earthquake at 7.44am on November 22 about 90 kilometres out to sea due east of Batemans Bay.
The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres.
There is no tsunami threat, according to Geoscience Australia.
Moruya resident Claudia Ferguson said the sound of the earthquake was just loud enough to wake her up.
"It sounded like a jet flying overhead but then the rumble wasn't fading, so I assumed it was a mini earthquake," she said.
She tried, unsuccessfully, to wake her boyfriend.
"I can't wait to tell him it actually was an earthquake," she said.
More to come.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.