Nowra, Moruya record more than 60mm of rain as South Coast cops a deluge

The South Coast has copped a deluge of rain overnight, with more than 50mm recorded in several towns along the coast.
After a wet weekend, more heavy rains overnight have caused several road closures in the Eurobodalla Shire, and flood waters are rising in the Bega Valley Shire.
The Shoalhaven was particularly wet overnight. Nowra recorded 67mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday morning, and Ulladulla recorded 58.4mm.
Jervis Bay was slightly less impacted, as the airfield recorded 34.4mm of rain and Point Perpendicular recorded 36.8mm.
Further north, there were 60mm of rain recorded at Albion Park in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, and 47mm recorded in Kiama over the same timeframe.
In the Eurobodalla Shire, Moruya Heads was the wettest with 62.2mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday. Narooma recorded 43mm and Montague Island recorded 21.8mm.
The Bureau of Meteorology did not have any figures for Batemans Bay, but there were reports of up to 80mm of rain falling in parts of the Bay.
In the Bega Valley Shire, Bega recorded 58.2mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, and Merimbula wasn't far behind with 56mm.
Further south, Green Cape near Eden recorded 21.6mm of rain, and Gabo Island near the Victorian border recorded 33mm.
The rains weren't as heavy further inland, as Thredbo recorded 12.8mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, Perisher Valley recorded 12.mm, and Cooma Airport recorded 9.8mm.
The Southern Highlands and Goulburn areas were also relatively dry overnight. Nerriga recorded the highest rainfall with 14.4mm in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, and Moss Vale recorded 10.6mm.
High Range near Bowral recorded 8.2mm, Braidwood recorded 5.2mm, and Taralga and Goulburn were dry with just two and one millimetres respectively.
All rainfall figures from the Bureau of Meteorology.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.