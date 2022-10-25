Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Nowra, Moruya record more than 60mm of rain as South Coast cops a deluge

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:50am, first published 12:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra and Moruya both recorded more than 60mm of rain in an overnight downpour.

The South Coast has copped a deluge of rain overnight, with more than 50mm recorded in several towns along the coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.