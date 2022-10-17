Social initiative Climate Factory is one step closer to creating a micro-forest in Moruya after selecting a location and launching a crowdfunding drive.
A microforest is a densely planted pocket of native flora which Ms Robinson sees as improving the landscape, the climate and human health.
"We are creating a pilot heat-wave in the Eurobodalla," she said.
The new microforest will be planted at St John's Anglican Church, Moruya on the big parcel of vacant land between Page Street and Campbell Street.
The 1000 square metre block will be planted with 1500 local rainforest plants. It will include water harvesting, a dry creek bed and open spaces for gathering, picnicking or events such as pop-up food trucks.
Climate Factory launched a fundraising campaign aiming to raise $17,000 in support of the project. Ms Robinson said this was half the estimated cost of the microforest.
"Rather than waiting for governments to act or waiting for government funding, we are trying to be more community-led and raise half the funds ourselves," she said.
The campaign runs until November 30, with a target of $17,000 and a stretch goal of the full $34,000 required for the project. If the $17,000 target is not reached by the deadline, the project receives none of the funding.
Ms Robinson hopes the drive will raise the full amount and enable to project to start as soon as possible. She is hoping the project is complete mid 2023.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
