The NSW Legislative Assembly will debate a petition to end public native forest logging in NSW on October 13.
An e-petition launched by south coast resident Takesa Frank earlier this year received more than 21,000 signatures, forcing the lower house to debate the subject.
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders responded to the petition on September 13 rejecting the call to end native forest logging.
"The NSW Government disagrees with each of the above proposals [in the petition] and continues to support the sustainable management of our forests in NSW," Mr Saunders said.
You can watch the NSW Legislative Assembly debate at 4pm on October 13 via the webcast: parliament.nsw.gov.au/pages/la-webcast-page.aspx
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
