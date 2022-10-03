A former Batemans Bay Tiger will suit up on one of rugby league's biggest stages later this month after he was picked to play in the World Cup.
Jack Colovatti, who played both first grade and Under 18s for the Batemans Bay Tigers in 2018, has been picked in Italy's 23-man squad to take on Scotland, Fiji, and Australia at the World Cup in England beginning October 15.
The Batemans Bay junior currently plays Jersey Flegg with the Parramatta Eels after initially coming through the Canberra Raiders' junior ranks.
Colovatti is a starting prop for the Jersey Flegg side, and played two games in the NSW Cup in 2022.
He will join NRL players Nathan Brown and Cooper Johns in the Italian squad that is currently ranked 17th in the world.
Pambula junior Euan Aitken will also travel to England this month as part of the Scotland squad.
Aitken has played three Test Matches for Scotland since his debut in 2016, but this will be his first World Cup after he was forced to miss the 2017 World Cup through injury.
Italy and Scotland will play each other at Kingston Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on Monday, October 17 at 12.30am.
Italy will then play Fiji on October 23 (12.30am) at Kingston Park and Australia on October 30 (6.30am) at Totally Wicked Stadium in St. Helens.
Scotland will play Australia on October 22 (5.30am) at Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry and Fiji on October 30 (4am) at Kingston Park.
