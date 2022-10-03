Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Former Batemans Bay Tiger Jack Colovatti in Italy's World Cup squad

Joel Erickson
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:27am, first published 4:42am
Jack Colovatti, pictured playing with the Batemans Bay Tigers in 2018, will play for Italy at the 2022 World Cup later this month.

A former Batemans Bay Tiger will suit up on one of rugby league's biggest stages later this month after he was picked to play in the World Cup.



