Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bermagui holiday park to receive eight new cabins

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:04am, first published 3:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reflections Holiday Park in Bermagui. Picture supplied.

A popular holiday park in Bermagui will receive a $3.89m upgrade ready for the December rush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.