A popular holiday park in Bermagui will receive a $3.89m upgrade ready for the December rush.
Reflections Holiday Park will complete a "premium cabin precinct" ready for its first guests in December to provide "more opportunities to experience the very best the South Coast has to offer".
The park currently welcomes more than 52,000 visitors every year, and the eight new cabins are expected to provide a $1 million boost to the local economy.
"This new cabin precinct will meet increased demand for high quality, sustainable holiday accommodation on the South Coast, and is part of a groupwide accelerated program of luxury cabin, glamping, and tiny-home developments ready in time for Summer," a Reflections spokesperson said.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the NSW Government was providing $28 million in loan funding to Reflections to support ongoing plans to improve park facilities.
"Reflections manages over 9,200 hectares of Crown land across NSW providing quality holiday experiences at 36 holiday parks, and our $28 million loan funding will help it invest in capital upgrades across the state to help grow regional tourism," Mr Anderson said.
"Park improvements like Bermagui are part of Reflections' Strategic Plan to boost investment to enhance guest experiences, showcase regional NSW and support local towns, businesses and economies."
Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Nick Baker said there are incredibly exciting times for the group with Reflections parks focussed on growth with a purpose.
"As the largest holiday park group in the State, we see ourselves as the recreation centre for rural and regional communities," Mr Baker said.
"Our seven new six-berth cabins and one four-berth accessible cabin at Bermagui will almost double the number of roofed accommodation people can book.
"Bermagui is such a special part of the South Coast, and we are proud to provide more opportunities for people to visit the region and experience all it has to offer.
"We are also upgrading the storm water system, building retaining walls and providing extra parking for guests and visitors with 10-metre driveways to accommodate vehicles and boats.
"Three of our older style-cabins have also been fully refurbished with new flooring, decks and larger modern-style bathrooms in response to guest feedback."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
