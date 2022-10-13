A Batemans Bay doctor has voiced concerns about the development of a new $260 million regional hospital at Moruya.
Dr Andrew Gibson said the new hospital ignored the needs of elderly people in Batemans Bay.
However, NSW Health Infrastructure said its Health Project User Group "supports Eurobodalla's ageing population and the increasing need for specific services for older community members".
"[It] will ensure the new hospital provides a positive and safe environment," a spokesperson said.
The Health Infrastructure assurances do not allay the concerns of Dr Gibson who said Batemans Bay Hospital, a once vibrant and efficient country facility, had been "dismantled" in recent years.
"Beds have been reduced from 28 to 20 at Batemans Bay Hospital," he said.
Dr Gibson said staff morale at Batemans Bay Hospital was at an all time low and people were leaving "frustrated and disillusioned".
He retired from the Hospital three years ago.
Last month, after 20 years of service, he also retired as a general practitioner at what he described as "the largest aged care surgery in the Eurobodalla."
Dr Gibson is still a practising doctor at nursing homes. He said there were 300 aged care residents in Batemans Bay and 143 in Narooma and Moruya combined.
"I have a particular concern for them," he said.
Dr Gibson said it was "ridiculous" for Batemans Bay people, including those in aged care, to have to travel to Moruya for hospital attention.
He claimed local doctors were not being consulted about changes to Eurobodalla's health system.
"I don't know that the local doctors have ever been consulted as a group," he said.
However, Heath Infrastructure said events and forums including public meetings, an online community survey, face-to-face meetings and information sessions had been held over the past 12 months.
"The project is consulting extensively with NSW Health clinicians, as well as consumer representatives throughout all stages of the planning and design. To date more than 220 meetings have been held and this will continue as the project progresses," a spokesperson said.
NSW Health Infrastructure said its project team also held regular meetings with Eurobodalla's Medical Staff Council, which included local doctors.
"We encourage their participation and feedback which is helping to deliver a new hospital that provides high quality, modern and accessible health care services that meet the needs of the local community," a spokesperson said.
A Southern NSW Local Health District spokesperson said the new regional hospital was being designed to meet the health needs of all Eurobodalla residents and included "an emergency department and Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the Eurobodalla's first ICU".
The spokesperson said a $20 million HealthOne Facility in Batemans Bay would "deliver more health services and infrastructure to the region".
"Preparations for early planning are underway and consultation on the new facility is expected to commence with the community before the end of the year," the spokesperson said.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.