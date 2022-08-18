Council urges residents to clean up leftover kerbside junk

Eurobodalla Shire Council is urging residents to collect any kerbside waste which was not collected by contractors during the council clean up.
The council's contractors are continuing to move north through the shire collecting waste left on kerbs in the annual hardwaste collection.
The southern half of the shire - from Akolele to Moruya - is now complete, and the council is urging residents to remove non-compliant items that remain sitting scattered along kerbs.
TVs, tyres, building materials and green waste are not picked up during the hard waste collection and need to be taken to one of t council's waste facilities at Brou, Moruya or Surf Beach.
Electronic waste can be taken to any of the shire's three waste facilities free of charge.
Tyres can be taken to Brou and Surf Beach tips only.
Green waste that doesn't fit in your green-lid can be taken to any waste facility.
For information about waste disposal and recycling, and the council's tip opening hours and fees, visit www.esc.nsw.gov.au/waste or call the waste team on 4474 1024.
The hard waste collection continues north this week, with Malua Bay and Surf Beach from Monday August 22, ending at Long Beach in the week of September 19.
