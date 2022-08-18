Moruya athletes bouncing onto the national sport scene

Two Moruya athletes have been selected to represent NSW at the 2022 National Special Olympic Games in Launceston.
Craig Mitchell and Laurie Masterton will play in in the NSW A and B Grade basketball teams respectively as athletes from across Australia come together for the games.
Like the Paralympics for physical disabilities, the Special Olympics is an international sporting organisation for athletes with an intellectual disability. The National Special Olympic Games run from October 17 to 21.
Mitchell, who has been named captain of the NSW A Grade team, has been playing basketball more than 15 years after becoming inspired watching Michael Jordan videos on YouTube.
He has also competed in the Special Olympic sports of cricket, soccer and swimming, but now dedicates all his time to basketball.
When he isn't on the court at Moruya practicing, he is at home 'practicing' on the PlayStation.
"It doesn't help your shooting, but I like to think it helps with running plays," he said.
He is a sport addict, and loves to compete.
"You feel nerves, you feel excitement. I just love the energy," he said.
"I'm looking forward to playing in front of a packed stadium - hopefully that happens."
Masterton is comparatively a newcomer to basketball, taking up the sport after watching the Australian Boomers at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and watching the NBA.
He is looking forward to the challenge of testing his basketball skills against players from other states.
But for both athletes the Special Olympics are more than just a competition, they are a way to travel with friends and meet new people.
While they hope to bring home some medals, both basketballers said they were most looking forward to chatting basketball off the court with other athletes from around Australia.
"With Special Olympics you get to travel all over with your friends and meet new people," Mitchell said.
However there are costs associated with travelling to the games, and Mitchell and Masterton are organising a fundraiser to help raise some of the $4000 they each need to be able to travel to the games to compete.
They are holding a fundraising sports day at Moruya Bowling Club on August 27 from 9am to 3pm, with a chance for the community to come and try different sports and support the boys in their quest to play at the Special Olympics.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
