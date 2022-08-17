The introduction of pouches preventing students using their phones during school hours is having terrific effects on learning outcomes and social interactions, according to two high school principals.
Moruya High School introduced the pouch system in term four 2020; Batemans Bay High School followed suit in term two this year.
Moruya principal Richard Schell said the decision to adopt the system was a "no brainer".
He said students were addicted to their phones, and when staff tried to discipline students or confiscate phones, it led to behavioral issues and increased conflict.
"Once we started looking at the research, there's some really serious effects of phones on students and young people," he said.
Some of this research shows receiving the ping of a notification on the screen releases a dopamine hit more addictive than cocaine.
There is also increasing levels of myopia - shortsightedness - among young people because of so much time spent looking at a device.
When Mr Schell looked in to the mental health effects of engaging with a digital detox, he decided to make the call.
Batemans Bay High principal Paula Hambly said the decision to reduce phone use aimed to create a more positive learning culture and equip students for the workforce.
"One of the biggest concerns of employers was students not being able to go for a significant amount of time without checking their phone," she said.
"You can't always have your phone out to check your messages instantaneously."
Both schools have adopted the same system: students are given a neoprene pouch with a magnetic lock similar to ink clothing tags in retails stores. The pouch can only be opened by a strong magnet - accessible for students at the exits to the school grounds and in staff rooms.
Phones are to remain in the pouch during school hours, unless opened by a teacher.
"We haven't banned phones," Ms Hambly said.
"We remove the distraction and we choose if it is going to be a part of the learning activity."
Students did try to work around the system, attempting to open the pouches - it simply bends the pin alerting teachers to the attempt - or by putting calculators or burner phones in the pouch to trick teachers.
Ms Hambly said staff quickly became aware of the tricks, and students developed a sense of shared justice, a "we are all in this together" approach.
The day Moruya High enforced the rule, Mr Schell noticed the playground was louder. Students were playing together, talking and laughing more.
"It has made a really positive difference in the playground," he said.
There has been less online bullying, reduced truancy and the creation of new lunchtime clubs for students to engage with.
Ms Hambly said students may have missed their phone for the first few days, but many quickly realised they had more fun at school when interacting with their friends.
"Instead of bringing their phone to school, they'll bring a footy," she said.
"It has made a huge difference."
Both principals noticed increased engagement in classrooms and better relationships between staff and students - some staff model the system, bringing their own phone to class in pouches.
While there was some parent backlash about the decision, both principals said most people - including the students - could see the decision to implement the system had been beneficial.
"We had a lot of kids who said 'Why didn't you do this earlier?" Ms Hambly said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
