Marshall is a four-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer Cross (also called a Bull Arab).
This gentle, affectionate boy would fit nicely into most households, as he loves everyone, and is good with other dogs, children and cats.
The one thing he really needs is lots of human attention, so he is best suited to a home where there is someone around most of the time.
Typical of his breed, Marshall is very easy-going. He enjoys meeting new people and bonds quickly.
His long tail wags constantly, and when he's excited his wiggle-butt is really impressive. Marshall enjoys getting out and about.
He's still learning to walk well on a lead but he's nearly there.
His new home will need secure fencing, as Marshall's inquisitive and friendly nature may lead him to go exploring on his own.
Marshall is available for adoption in NSW and the ACT. He weighs 33kg and is staying at Tuross Head.
Details: RSPCA Eurobodalla on 0424 228 425.
