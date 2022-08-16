Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Search to resume for missing Tura Beach man Peter Claux after golden Labrador 'Buddy' found

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 16 2022 - 10:17pm, first published 10:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tura Beach man Peter Claux has been missing since June 2. Photo: supplied

The dog of missing Tura Beach man Peter Claux has been found, leading police to renew their search for the 86-year-old who disappeared on June 2.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.