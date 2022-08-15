Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
SHASA now provides 'power on the move' thanks to grant

Updated August 15 2022 - 7:05am, first published 1:53am
Stephen, Jay, and Milika of MESA and Tony Lowe of SHASA with the mobile generator.

The Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance has purchased a mobile power generator to help homes and businesses throughout the Eurobodalla Shire.

