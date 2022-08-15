SHASA now provides 'power on the move' thanks to grant

The Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance has purchased a mobile power generator to help homes and businesses throughout the Eurobodalla Shire.
The purchase of the generator was made possible by a $25,000 FRRR grant through the Strengthening Rural Communities Program.
The generator will be run by both SHASA and Micro Energy Systems Australia.
SHASA President Kathryn Maxwell said the generator would help with power requirements during bushfire rebuilds, power outages and extreme weather events.
"The portable community generator can provide free temporary power supply for trades working on bushfire rebuilds within our communities," she said.
"The generator could also be used by households frequently cut off from major hubs by storm events, and to those vulnerable to power outages from the network.
"The purchase of this mobile generator for use by the community will ensure better preparedness for future emergencies, increasing the resilience of communities in our Shire."
Ms Maxwell said the generator would also be available for "subsidised hire" to community events and festivals, with proceeds contributing to maintenance and upkeep costs.
"To date, the generator has been used by the Narooma Oyster Festival, the Narooma Winter Night Markets and the recent NAIDOC celebrations at Mogo," she said.
MESA spokesperson Stephen Cornthwaite said the 22kVa generator was applicable for use in both single phase and three phase applications.
"It's set up on a purpose-built easy tow trailer assembly with a user friendly breakout box and safety switch protected outlets," he said.
"It comes with a portable earth stake or can be easily switched to make sure of the installation main earth at the location."
