Calls for community support ahead of Legacy Week

The Legacy Club is calling for people along the South Coast to buy a badge this Legacy Week to help support veterans and their families.
Legacy Week will run from August 28 to September 3, and provides an opportunity for Legacy volunteers to get out and fundraise after two difficult years thanks to COVID-19.
The Club has provided financial and social support to veterans and their families for almost a century, and South Coast groups are hoping face-to-face fundraising will help increase donations to help provide support and services.
"Batemans Bay Legacy group currently looks after 120 veterans' families, providing services like home-care visits, day trips and regular get together," Batemans Bay Legacy chairman Keith Brewster said.
"Letting our Legacy families know we are here for them if and when they need us is reassuring."
Merchandise including badges, pens, and Legacy bears will be available at Legacy offices along the coast, including the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club, during Legacy Week.
The groups will also set up stalls at local shopping centres and Bunnings Warehouses during the week.
Across the country, Legacy cares for 43,000 beneficiaries including 1300 children and 1100 people with a disability.
Legacy will commemorate their centenary next year with the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay to mark 100 years of service to those who have sacrificed.
