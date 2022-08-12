THE 'value of saltmarsh for fish habitat at Burrill Lake information night is sure to be interesting and resident are invited to attend.
South East Local Land Services is encouraging fishers, Burrill Lake locals and members of the wider community to attend an information session where a variety of speakers in the environmental industry will talk about what research has been happening on the value of saltmarsh for fish habitat in Burrill Lake and what works are occurring to improve this community.
A group of speakers will be talking about the issue at the Monday, August 15 event from 6pm to 8pm at the Burrill Lake Hall, 67 Princes Highway.
Saltmarsh habitats, according to South East Local Land Services, are particularly important for estuary productivity, but recent decades have seen a decline in available habitat.
At the information night people can learn about how rehabilitation is necessary to mitigate loses given the many ecological and fishery services that saltmarsh habitat provides.
Dr Troy Gaston, a senior lecturer at the University of Newcastle's School of Environmental and Life Sciences will talk about how our understanding of what is required for productive estuaries has greatly improved over the last decade, and where we can focus on-ground rehabilitation efforts to improve habitat.
"We already know the importance of this vegetation type (coastal saltmarsh) as habitat and food source for prawns and numerous commercial and recreational fish," Mr Gaston said.
"Our appreciation of the importance of saltmarsh and the potential outcomes from habitat repair will be further improved by examining these relationships for other species."
The night will also feature talks from Sonia Bazzacco from Local Land Services who will speak about the many values of saltmarsh including its potential as a carbon source, its distribution and where rehabilitation works have occurred in the Shoalhaven area.
Mark Bennett also from the University of Newcastle has been conducting research at Burrill Lake and will speak about how his team are using an underwater imaging sonar to track fish movement throughout the lake and in the vicinity of rehabilitation works in the area.
"It is a great opportunity to get everyone in the room, hear from a range of voices and perspectives, united by the desire to make sure these habitats are healthy and sustainable for future generations to enjoy," Ms Bazzacco said.
Register to attend here: bit.ly/3OmFqWT or call Ms Bazzacco on 0429 998 585 for more information.
