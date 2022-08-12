Vale 'Chicka' Pearson: Beloved jockey and horse trainer passes away at 87

The following tribute to Colin 'Chicka' Pearson includes contributions from the Moruya Jockey Club and Chicka's family.
Family and friends are mourning the passing of Colin 'Chicka' Pearson, a legendary former jockey and horse trainer from Batemans Bay, at the age of 87.
Mr Pearson had been part of the racing industry for 76 years since his apprenticeship at the tender age of 11 with Batemans Bay trainer and publican Percy Bill.
Chicka rode for Percy at the races in Canberra, Wagga Wagga, Nowra and Moruya until the age of 17 when he went to Sydney to the Stan Lamond stables.
His first ride with the Lamond stables was on a horse called 'Tap Toe' at Rosehill, and it was his first metropolitan winner. He had seven rides at Randwick the following Saturday.
Chicka finished his apprenticeship at the age of 21 and become a fully-fledged jockey in Sydney. Unfortunately, it was at this time his loving and supportive mother Florence died in an accident while she was visiting him to watch him ride.
His next move was to Brisbane where he raced for Fred Best. During his time there he raced for the Duke of Norfolk, and he won the 1960 British Commonwealth Handicap at Eagle Farm in 1960 aboard Melroy.
He soon returned to Sydney, but difficulties in maintaining his racing weight saw a move to racing in the country.
Shortly afterwards he received an offer to ride in Milan, Italy. The offer included free Pan Am flights, a chauffer, a valet to assist with all his racing gear, a new car, 1000 pounds, and 10 per cent of the winnings from the first five winners.
Naturally he accepted the offer, and one of the owners he rode for was Prince Aly Khan who was married to famous actress Rita Hayworth.
Chicka also rode in France and carried the Queen's colours in one race. All up, Chicka rode 1024 winners during his illustrious career as a jockey.
He eventually returned to Australia to continue racing the country circuit, and was at a dance in Bega when he met Shirley Cochrane who he married in 1973.
Chicka and Shirley had four children: Cindy, Greg, Neville and William. Greg is a racing steward in England, and Cindy has recently received her trainers license after being foreman for her dad.
He returned to training horses for Jim Bell, head of the AJC. He returned to Batemans Bay and remained there until his death.
A Moruya Jockey Club spokesperson said Chicka was a "memorable contributor to the history of the club".
"With his passing, the racing public has lost an extraordinary horseman, a jockey of great skill and flair from a glorious era of racing the like of which we will never have the joy of witnessing," they said.
Chicka's family are inviting the public to attend his funeral at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens at 11am on Wednesday, August 17, following on to the Batemans Bay Cemetery.
