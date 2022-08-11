Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Meet Batemans Bay's new assistant coroner

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated August 11 2022 - 6:46am, first published 2:46am
Batemans Bay's new assistant coroner Wendy Harris was sworn in by Magistrate Doug Dick on Friday, August 5.

Batemans Bay Court's assistant registrar Wendy Harris says she hopes to use her own experience with grief to help other families after being sworn in as an assistant coroner.

