Gilmore MP launches jobs survey to 'ensure local voices are heard'

Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips has launched the Gilmore Jobs and Skills Summit survey in the lead up to a national summit to be held in Canberra next month.
The national summit will be held in Canberra on September 1 and 2, and will heard from women, First Nations Australians, Australians with a disability, Australians from diverse backgrounds, youth, and older Australians about their unique labour experiences.
The Gilmore survey has been launched to "ensure local voices are heard" at the national summit.
The survey will gather ideas from local businesses, community organisations and individuals about the key jobs challenges facing the South Coast for consideration at the summit.
"I want to hear ideas from across our community about how we can address the jobs and skills issues we are facing here on the South Coast," Ms Phillips said.
"The Jobs and Skills Summit will look at how we can build a bigger, better trained and more productive workforce, as well as improve wages and seize opportunities for more Australians.
"I want to make sure local voices are heard in this process, so I am encouraging everyone with ideas to share to participate in Gilmore's Jobs and Skills Summit Survey.
"I will be providing this feedback directly to the Taskforce for consideration at the Summit."
The survey is now open and submissions close on 24 August 2022. The survey can be found here.
Further information on the Jobs and Skills Summit is available here.
