Malua Bay family helping their Afghan 'cousins' escape the Taliban

A Malua Bay family are raising funds to help relocate and reunite an Afghan family in Australia.
The Preston-Stanley family are hoping to crowd-fund $61,800 to help a Hazara family escape the danger of the Taliban and relocate to the safety of Australia.
Shilo Preston-Stanley said though she was not biologically related to the people, she considered them family.
Her father Tony worked in Afghanistan from 2004 to 2010 in post-conflict reconstruction.
From 2006, his translator was a young Afghan Hazara woman named Asifa.
Ms Preston-Stanley considers Asifa her sister. Her children call Asifa's kids their cousins, such is the familial bond between the two clans.
Asifa was fortunate enough to obtain a scholarship and relocate to Australia in 2011 and, along with her five children, she was granted asylum in 2013.
Asifa is one of the lucky ones.
The rest of her family were in Kabul on August 15 as the world watched the Taliban re-taking control of Afghanistan.
Though Asifa's brother and sister and their family are now in Pakistan, they rarely leave their accommodation and live in fear; Hazara's remain a persecuted minority in Pakistan. They remain trapped, without financial support, 11 months after fleeing their country.
"We already have evidence the Taliban are enquiring about them," Mr Preston-Stanley said.
"It's a very real fear."
The Preston-Stanley family are hoping to raise enough money to help seven members of Asifa's extended family relocate to Australia and restart their lives.
They hope to sponsor Asifa's family under the Community Support Program, whereby the adults will work for two years upon arrival with no financial government support.
Ms Preston-Stanley estimates the cost of the relocation process at $62,000.
The Hazara family have already applied for humanitarian visas and passed compulsory English tests.
Mr Preston-Stanley hopes the process will take only a few months, and the family will be reunited soon.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
