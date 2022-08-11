Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Malua Bay family helping their Afghan 'cousins' escape the Taliban

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated August 11 2022 - 6:46am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COUSIN SELFIE: Asifa and Shilo's children, who call each other cousins, at McKenzie's Beach. Picture: supplied

A Malua Bay family are raising funds to help relocate and reunite an Afghan family in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.