The king of the jungle meets his prince: three generations of lions finally united

It was one big happy family reunion as three generations of lions were united in one enclosure for the first time, with grandma finally able to meet her grand-cub.
Three-month-old cub Roc was introduced to his father Baako and grandma Snow in late July at Mogo Wildlife Park, on the NSW south coast.
While introductions like this always pose a risk of being dangerous - Baako weighs more than 200 kilograms - zookeeper Chad Staples said the family gathering went perfectly.
"Everyone behaved exactly as they should," he said.
"Mum - Chitwa - knew how to handle the situation, and dad is a beautiful, gentle male who was very interested."
Mr Staples has not been able to stop watching the father and son interact in their new enclosure.
"It is the cutest thing ever to see a young cub playing with a big dad and the huge mane," he said.
"Roc is always looking for someone to play with or run around with."
Mr Staples said the separation and introduction process replicated the wild.
Lionesses will leave the pride to have their cub in isolation. When the cub becomes less dependent and is big enough, she will return to the pride with her cub, introducing her offspring to their wider family.
Roc's mum Chitwa was born at Mogo, Baako was born at Taronga Western Plains Zoo and brought to Mogo four years ago.
Mr Staples said having a lion cub on display was a very special occasion for any wildlife park.
"We don't often get cubs," he said. "We won't be having cubs again for quite some time."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
