Macca's starts recruitment blitz as they look to fill 'more than 50' jobs

Fancy a job at Macca's? You may be in luck as the popular fast-food chain has started a recruitment blitz across its Batemans Bay and Ulladulla stores.
McDonald's has more than 50 jobs available across the two South Coast stores in management, maintenance, crew, and barista roles.
The two stores are owned and operated by licensee, Donna Brooks, who currently employs more than 160 people across the two restaurants.
Ms Brooks got her start as a crew member at McDonald's almost 40 years ago, and has moved through the company before taking over her father's licence when he retired a decade ago.
"I started as a 15-year-old crew person and I worked different roles for my dad at stores in Sydney and on the South Coast," she said. "I went off and did other things from time to time, but I always found myself coming back to Macca's.
"A lot of people will start as a crew person and then work their way up to manager. They'll then go to university and get a degree in some area, and there will always be an option to come back and work for corporate.
"We're looking for every person we employ to have a career at McDonald's. That doesn't necessarily work out for everybody, and that's fine, but the opportunity is definitely there for them."
Ms Brooks said the jobs would be suited to "all ages and experience levels" and encouraged people to apply.
"We're always recruiting - the business is growing and we need people to fill those roles," she said.
"We don't just offer casual roles, we offer both part-time and full-time as well, and we're really flexible.
"We are the largest employer of young people in Australia, but we'll take people from 14 years of age up to 80. If the job is right for them, age isn't an issue."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
