Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Macca's starts recruitment blitz as they look to fill 'more than 50' jobs

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated August 4 2022 - 6:40am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crew members at Batemans Bay McDonald's, where there are more than 30 jobs available.

Fancy a job at Macca's? You may be in luck as the popular fast-food chain has started a recruitment blitz across its Batemans Bay and Ulladulla stores.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.