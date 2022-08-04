Councillors to debate the future of native forest logging in the Eurobodalla again

Notes the growing evidence that native forest logging by Forestry Corporation of NSW (FCNSW) in our State Forests is both economically and environmentally unsustainable.



Notes that logging in our State Forests is incompatible with our shire's and our region's investments in nature-based tourism enterprises, climate change mitigation and the protection of biodiversity.



Advocates to the NSW State government for the urgent development of a plan for the just transition of the native forest industry to ecologically sustainable plantations.



Advocate that the NSW State government enact plans to manage our State Forests, in partnership with south coast communities and local councils, for their nature-based tourism assets, recreational opportunities, biodiversity values and for carbon sequestration.

