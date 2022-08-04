Councillors to debate the future of native forest logging in the Eurobodalla again

Eurobodalla Shire Councillors will once again vote on the future of native forest logging in the shire.
Greens councillor Alison Worthington will table a motion titled 'Eurobodalla Shire Council supports an end to native forest logging in Eurobodalla Shire' for the second time when the councillors meet on August 9.
Cr Worthington will move that the council advocate to the NSW State government calling for an urgent transition away from the native forest industry to ecologically sustainable plantations.
The motion was first tabled by the Greens councillor in April.
A briefing was held for councillors on June 8 with representatives from Forestry Corporation, Department of Primary Industries, Planet Ark and forest ecologist David Lindenmayer.
A second briefing was held on June 22 with representatives from Birdlife Australia, Coastwatchers Association, Frontier Economics and Walbunja Elder Bunja Smith.
In response to Cr Worthington first tabling the motion, Forestry Corporation said any attempts by the council to end logging were outside the council's jurisdiction.
"While it is in our backyard, it is in our jurisdiction," Cr Worthington said.
"Councillors might think this is not our jurisdiction, but 31 per cent of the land in the shire is state parks; 80 per cent of the land in the shire was burnt during the fires."
In March, Forestry Corporation were fined $45,000 fine for illegal logging in Mogo State Forest. In July they were again fined the maximum amount - $15,000 - for illegal logging in Brooman State Forest, bordering the Eurobodalla to the north.
While Cr Worthington's motion focuses on the economic reasons she identifies to end logging, she hopes councillors will consider environmental considerations too.
The reintroduction of the motion at council comes days after an e-petition to NSW parliament calling for an ending to native forest logging recorded more than 20,000 signatures - forcing the issue to be debated in parliament.
Cr Worthington's motion asks council to consider the following recommendations:
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
