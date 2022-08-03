Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Police ask for public assistance to locate woman missing from Narooma

By Joel Erickson
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:43am, first published 5:13am
Police are searching for Kim Misios, 55, after she went missing from the Narooma area on Sunday.

Police have appealed for the public's assistance to find a woman who went missing from Narooma over the weekend.

