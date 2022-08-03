Police ask for public assistance to locate woman missing from Narooma

Police have appealed for the public's assistance to find a woman who went missing from Narooma over the weekend.
Kim Misios, 55, was last seen driving in the Narooma area on Sunday, July 31, but has not been in contact with friends or family since then.
Police were advised of her disappearance after she couldn't be contacted, and started an investigation into here whereabouts.
Both family and police hold concerns for her welfare.
Ms Misios is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall, of medium build with blonde hair and brown eyes.
She is believe to be travelling in a 2006 black BMW with NSW registration LUV 00Z.
She is known to frequent the Quirindi, Narooma, Bega, and Merimbula areas.
If you have any relevant information, please contact Batemans Bay police on 4472 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
