Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
'The work starts now' on Climate Action Plan

Updated August 3 2022 - 6:42am, first published 12:52am
Eurobodalla Councils Climate Action Plan 2022-32 has been adopted and Mayor Mathew Hatcher says work to meet the targets starts now. Director of planning Lindsay Usher, manager of environmental services Deb Lenson and Mayor Mathew Hatcher.

Eurobodalla's 'most ambitious' climate action plan has been officially adopted by council, but Mayor Hatcher said the hard work only starts now.

