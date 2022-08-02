Two South Coast holiday parks commended for 'exceptional guest experiences'

Two holiday parks on the Far South Coast have been recognised by travel platform Tripadvisor for "Exceptional guest experiences" and "excellence".
Reflections Holiday Parks at Eden and Bermagui both received a 'Travellers Choice 2022' commendation after ranking in the top 10 per cent of properties on Tripadvisor.
Advertisement
Reflections Eden Managers Robyn and John Kidd said their team was to be congratulated for its commitment and drive to being one of the best Holiday Parks in the South Coast.
"We don't view our work as a job; it is a lifestyle dedicated to helping others have the best time they can, and we couldn't imagine working anywhere else," they said.
"Our guests become our greatest friends and it makes us happy to see them smiling and have a great time."
Reflections Bermagui manager Chris Donohue said the South Coast's "unique vibe" kept people coming back.
"We consistently see return guests who become a part of our Bermagui family," he said.
"We love the South Coast, and we love to provide our guests with great holiday experiences in this amazing part of the world."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.