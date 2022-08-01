A family of Aussie athletes hit the beach in Israel to help the nation's new surf life saving program make a splash.
Poleg Beach in Israel was a long way from the familiar swells of Broulee Beach for the Drewsen family, who competed in Israel's first surf life saving competition - the Surf Sports Carnival on July 20 and 21.
Broulee Surfers Surf Life Saving Club surf sports director Darren Drewsen has seen the benefits of the Australian surf life saving program in saving innumerable lives over the almost 50 years he has been involved in the association.
When he received a flyer advertising the Israeli event, he reached out to Australian-born Israel Life Saving Federation (ILSF) director Paul Hakim for more information.
Mr Hakin personally called Mr Drewsen, wanting to help bring Australian members to the event.
"Surf life saving has been a part of Australian life and culture for generations now, but in Israel it is just starting," Mr Drewsen said.
"The ILSF called out for help."
In the two months prior to the event, 20 people drowned in Israel. There is no national learn to swim program nor a strong beach safety education program.
"Knowing the difference and impact surf life saving has made to saving lives here in Australia, we thought it was important to be a small part of surf life saving starting in Israel," Mr Drewsen said.
Darren, his wife Erica and their two children Erin - 14 years old - and Luke - 13 years old - travelled to Poleg Beach in Netanya, Israel to compete at the event.
Erica said travelling to Israel and being a part of launching the country's first surf life saving competition made her appreciate surf life saving as a worldwide organisation bringing people together and saving lives.
The Drewsen's joined athletes from countries including Morocco, France, Singapore, and Poland at the competition.
The event was included as an exhibition sport at the 2022 Maccabiah - an Olympic-like competition run every four years open to Israeli citizens or international Jewish athletes.
As an exhibition sport, lifesaving was open to all international athletes.
The format of the competitive lifesaving competition, under the guidance of Mr Hakin, was modelled off the Australian nippers program.
Events included running races, flag sprints and board rescue races.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
