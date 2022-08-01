Plans to build 24 apartments overlooking Caseys Beach

Batehaven could soon be home to a large complex of apartments overlooking Caseys Beach.
The development application, which is currently before Eurobodalla Shire Council, would see 24 apartments built in three connected buildings along Beach Road, Batehaven.
Existing buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for the four-storey project.
According to paperwork lodged with the application, the 24 apartments would consist of three studio apartments, six one-bedroom apartments, twelve two-bedroom apartments, and three three-bedroom apartments built over ground-floor parking.
The plans include 666 square metres of landscaped area to be used as "communal open space". Each dwelling would have "private space" in the form of a balcony with glass balustrades.
External cladding of the building would be "rendered masonry in Windspray, Monument and white colour finish combined with face brickwork", and solar panels would be installed on one of the buildings.
There would be 39 parking spaces on site for residents and five for visitors; six parking spaced would be available for people with a disability.
"The site is considered suitable for the proposed medium-density residential development," the paperwork reads.
"The land is within a precinct that is zoned R3 Medium Density Residential, which indicates the desired future character of the precinct is one characterised by renewal of existing single detached cottages to multi-unit dwellings of contemporary coastal design."
The paperwork states the habitable parts of the building will be built 2.49m above the flood planning level, and that steps would be taken to minimise bushfire risks as the site is mapped as "bushfire-prone land".
The developer has also run a search in the Aboriginal Heritage Information Management Service and found no Aboriginal sites or places recorded on or near the block.
"The proposed development would assist to implement the directions and actions of the Eurobodalla Settlement Strategy, the Greater Batemans Bay Structure Plan, and the Southeast and Tablelands Regional Plan 2036, and would contribute to the need to provide additional residential opportunities in the Eurobodalla Shire," the paperwork reads.
"The development is considered to be in the public interest."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
