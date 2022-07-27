'Heartbreaking': Three mangroves poisoned in Tomakin

A local artist has spoken of her disappointment and "heartbreak" after three mangrove trees were deliberately poisoned in Tomakin.
Frances Luke, an artist based at Mossy Point, told the Bay Post, she had been painting the mangrove trees before she noticed they were dead earlier this month.
She said holes had been drilled in the tree and then filled with poison.
"There were three mangroves together in this little patch, and they're all dead," she said.
"Some of the branches have been ripped off, and the leaves are all gone. That tree cheered me up every time I saw it, but now it's all shrivelled up and dead. It's very upsetting."
According to a spokesperson from the Department of Primary Industries, people found harming marine vegetation can be fined up to $110,000.
"Mangroves and marine vegetation are protected in NSW, and DPI Fisheries will take action against anyone who harms them without the authority of a permit issued under the Fisheries Management Act 1994," they said.
"There is also provision under the Act where an individual may be required to pay for the full remediation of the damaged habitat."
Ms Luke said the mangroves were important for a region that had been devastated by fire and flood.
"We've lost so much, and the rivers have banks just falling in," she said. "We're losing all these precious trees, and there's a lot of foliage going into the river.
"All the banks have been washed away underneath, so more will keep falling in. These mangroves are so important for holding on to the soil.
"So much wildlife relies on the mangroves."
The DPI spokesperson said poisoning and vandalism of mangroves occurred in "many areas" along the coast.
"DPI Fisheries officers patrol all coastal areas, protecting marine vegetation from vandalism," they said.
"DPI has installed signage along the South Coast to educate communities about the importance of mangroves for aquatic habitats and fish stock.
"The public are strongly urged to report vandalism of mangroves to the FishersWatch phone line on 1800 043 536."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
