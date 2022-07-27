The NSW Government is "kicking the can down the road," on the issue of homelessness according to Eurobodalla Shire Council mayor Mat Hatcher.
In June, the council wrote to NSW Planning calling for temporary worker housing ahead of an influx of workers to the area for the construction of the Eurobodalla Hospital and Moruya bypass.
"Council's advocacy letter highlighted an obvious need to provide housing specifically for temporary workers on these projects that could later be used to alleviate ongoing housing shortages," Cr Hatcher said.
NSW Planning rejected the requests, claiming social impact statements prepared ahead of construction starting would address any impacts on "vulnerable or marginalised people".
The mayor was concerned by the response, and intends to revisit this issue with the Minister for Planning, Anthony Roberts.
"This isn't only about people facing homelessness as the government seems to think," Cr Hatcher said. "This is about temporary workers driving permanent workers out of the market.
"These are projects we need and want for our shire, but the government should be thinking and planning now for the strain we already know will be placed on housing."
He said the Eurobodalla had seen this strain before with the influx of temporary workers during the construction of the Batemans Bay bridge and the Bay Pavilions.
"It will be too late when the projects are getting ready to start," he said.
The response is the latest in a string of "disappointing responses" from the state government to the council.
Cr Hatcher last week said the state government was not listening to the local government regarding the council's advocacy towards management of short-term rental accommodation and caravan park regulations.
Cr Hatcher said NSW Planning's reliance on the NSW Housing Taskforce and their housing package for solutions would not provide solutions quick enough.
"They are long-term responses that will not give our residents the relief they need now," he said.
"While NSW Planning acknowledges the issues, and I do appreciate that, they're effectively kicking the can down the road.
"We can't wait for the government's longer-term strategies to take effect."
NSW Planning's response comes after a letter by Cr Hatcher to non-residential ratepayers received an overwhelming successful uptake.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
