Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Hawks hungry for success as they hunt for a piece of club history

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:35am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Seahawks' first-grade side is on a roll, and will look to wrap up the club's first minor premiership this weekend.

The Batemans Bay Seahawks are a football club hungry for success after two unfulfilling years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.