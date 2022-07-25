'Hawks hungry for success as they hunt for a piece of club history

The Batemans Bay Seahawks are a football club hungry for success after two unfulfilling years.
The 'Hawks were kicked out of the 2020 AFL Canberra season due to COVID-19 concerns, and the end of the 2021 season was also cancelled due to COVID-19, meaning many players haven't had a taste of finals football since 2019.
The club is guaranteed to have two sides in the 2022 finals, and could create club history with its first minor premiership in the AFL Canberra competition.
The first-grade men's side is the box seat for the minor premiership as they sit first on the ladder with one round to play, while the women's side is in second and could finish first if results go their way.
Men's coach Mick Kenny has watched his side win eight-straight games including big wins over the Cootamundra Blues and Belconnen Magpies over the past fortnight.
His side will play the struggling Eastlake Demons in the final round with a chance to lock up the minor premiership.
"Obviously we've got a bigger picture here, but no Seahawks team has won the minor premiership in AFL Canberra, so we'd love to have that bit of history," he said.
The 'Hawks solid season has been built off a stingy defence, and Coach Kenny said his side's style of play would hold it in good stead throughout the finals.
"We're pretty relentless," he said. "We play a really strong brand of contested footy this year with the ability to hurt teams on the outside.
"We've just got to trust our processes, aim for improvement every week, and we're definitely capable of getting the job done."
The women's side is aiming for 13-straight wins this weekend, and are the only side to have beaten the Molonglo Juggernauts this season.
Coach Aaron Wickham said it was an impressive resume for a side who had a lot of turnover heading into the 2022 season.
"We had a big recruitment process through our team and social media, and we probably had about half a team who had never kicked a footy before this season," he said.
"The girls have all set an expectation on how they play, and everyone has met those levels this season. They're a competitive bunch, and they're all hungry for a premiership."
Coach Wickham said his side had "true belief" they have what it takes to win this year's premiership.
"We're definitely a contender this year," he said. "We've beaten every team we've played, and our only loss was by five points in round one with a depleted side.
"The skill levels have improved this year, and we're not relying on the same players every week.
"It's been a team effort all year, and we're structured really well. We've got a good balance of defence and attack."
The Seahawks will host at least one home final this year, and men's coach Mick Kenny said it was the perfect time for the community to get behind the team.
"If we can get massive support, that'd be outstanding," he said.
"We didn't get the opportunity to play finals last year, so this is a great chance for the community to get behind us, get down to Hanging Rock, and show some support in a home final."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
