Organisers expect a full field for next month's Rally of the Bay

Updated July 25 2022 - 4:47am, first published July 24 2022 - 11:51pm
The Lazer Rally of the Bay has already received a "great response", with almost 50 teams already locked in less than a week after entries opened.

