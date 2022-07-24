Organisers expect a full field for next month's Rally of the Bay

The Lazer Rally of the Bay has already received a "great response", with almost 50 teams already locked in less than a week after entries opened.
Event Manager Nigel Bland said it was really encouraging for the event to receive so many entries "so quickly".
Advertisement
"It's a great looking field," he said. "Richie Dalton entered in his Toyota Yaris and former Australian Rally Champion, Nathan Quinn, entered in his Hyundai i20."
"Peter Dimmock will also be running his Toyota Yaris, so we'll have a great contingent of modern rally cars in the forest, as well as plenty of classic rally cars like the Mk2 Ford Escort of Sean McAloon."
The event is organised by the North Shore Sporting Car Club, and president Brett Middleton said he was expecting a full field of 70 cars when the event begins in Batemans Bay on August 13.
"There are potentially a dozen drivers that could easily win on their day, and I can't wait to see the battle develop for the top step of the podium," he said.
Mr Middleton said the event would bring a "positive economic impact" as he expected "significant spending" to be generated by both competitors and fans.
The Lazer Rally of the Bay will take place on Saturday, August 13, on dirt tracks in the forests around Batemans Bay. The cars will be flagged away from Corrigan's Beach Reserve in the morning.
This year's event is a round of the NSW Rally Championship and the East Coast Classic Rally Series, and also incorporates the NSW Clubman and NSW Hyundai Series.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.