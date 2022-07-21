The Eurobodalla Shire Council mayor was "blown away" by the response to a desperate plea to second-homeowners for more long-term rentals on the market.
In the last week of June, mayor Mathew Hatcher sent a letter to more than 8000 non-resident ratepayers asking them to consider placing their property on the rental market.
Three weeks after the call-to-arms, Cr Hatcher said the council had received more than 50 emails and more than 70 phone calls in response to the letter.
"It has been an overwhelmingly successful project," he said.
"I have been blown away with the response."
He had expected around five owners would heed the call to arms and alleviate pressure on the housing market.
The reality exceeded his hopes.
At least 30 respondents indicated they would, or already did, long-term rent their property.
10 callers specifically asked for information on how to rent their property via a social housing agency. They were referred to NSW Department of Communities and Justice.
Around 25 respondents said they could not answer the call to help.
One home owner contacted the council offering to rent their home for six months for free. They were directed to contact local real estate agents.
"Real estate agents have told me they're getting lots of enquiries," Cr Hatcher said.
"One issue is people want to rent out furnished homes and that doesn't always work for tenants, but even so, agents are suggesting they've got more supply now than they've had in the last two years."
Cr Hatcher has been inundated with support from the community, home owners and even mayors across Australia.
"Everyone is pleased to see we are at least trying to do something," he said.
It shows the best in humanity- Mathew Hatcher
"Sometimes all it takes is a simple letter to bring people together to help each other out."
Since Cr Hatcher sent his letter, 2021 Census data revealed the Eurobodalla had the highest proportion of homes unoccupied for any LGA in NSW, with 25.4 per cent of houses empty on census night.
"I think we all new that already," Cr Hatcher said, "It just brings it home that we have this issue."
He said the issue was complicated because tourism was a major part of the shire's economy.
"We need these holiday homes," he said. "We need short term accommodation. We want tourists. We don't want to stop investment into our shire.
"This is just a short-term solution until the state government steps in.
"It's about looking after the community."
In late June, the council wrote to the NSW government asking for the council to have the ability to enforce a limit on the maximum number of nights short term accommodation could be used in a year.
"We aren't saying we want to do it - or that we will do it - but this is a crisis, we need to be agile, and we want the state government to give us the ability to be able to do it if we need," Cr Hatcher said.
The council also wrote to the NSW Government asking for 'housing crisis' to be included in the disaster recovery legislation regarding extended stays in caravan parks.
Currently the legislation permits caravan park managers to authorise people displaced because of natural disasters or COVID to stay for an extended period up to two years, including in a moveable dwelling. Otherwise, stays in caravan parks are limited to three months, or 180 days per year.
Cr Hatcher wants this clause to be extended to those displaced or homeless because of the housing crisis in what he describes as a "win, win" for renters and caravan park owners.
The NSW Government rejected the council's request, citing it was too difficult to define 'housing crisis'.
"It is the state government not listening to the local council," Cr Hatcher said.
"If the politicians are going to go on television and talk about being in a housing crisis... then we know what it is - we are in a housing crisis.
"They have to come to the table and figure out a solution."
Cr Hatcher said the council was not deterred by the rejected request.
"We are going to have to go harder," he said.
The council has not received a response to their advocacy to the NSW Government for worker housing in preparation for the Eurobodalla hospital and Moruya bypass.
Cr Hatcher said the council's message to state government had not changed.
"They need to invest in social and crisis housing now," he said.
Hot water mobile shower units were installed at North Head campground, Moruya in the last week of June, to service the more than 50 people living there temporarily.
Cr Hatcher confirmed the showers would remain at the campground throughout winter while the council investigated upgrading the facilities - which currently include only cold water showers.
The council, in collaboration with housing support agencies, has begun a pilot program offering laundry and shower vouchers to the homeless.
As temperatures drop for winter, 500 blankets were delivered across the shire to those most in need.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
